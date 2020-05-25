Memorial Day weekend crowds at Bay Area beaches, parks trigger warnings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Millions of Americans are expected to gather today with loved ones for Memorial Day.

Health officials are encouraging people to practice social distancing because “the coronavirus is still not contained,” the FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn warned over the weekend.

Nearly 98,000 people have died from the virus in the United States, more than a quarter of the 345,000 deaths worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard. There are more than 5.4 million confirmed cases around the globe, and 1.6 million in the United States alone.

With lockdowns lifted and temperatures warming across the nation, some Americans flocked to beaches and pools during Memorial Day weekend in defiance of social distancing guidelines.

Here in the Bay Area, parks across the region saw visitors who were sun bathing, picnicking and in anticipation of the crowds, the city marked the white circles on the grass in some spots as an effort to help people maintain social distancing.

Officials are reminding everyone to keep at least 6 feet apart from each other and stay home if you can.

