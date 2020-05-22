Memorial Day weekend: What you can and can’t do in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – This year, Memorial Day weekend won’t be celebrated the same as 2019 in the age of the coronavirus.

This Memorial Day, you can go to the beach, but they won’t allow parking so you’ll have to find another way to get there – like ride a bike, run, or walk there.

You can go to the park, too, but only if it’s located within 10 miles of your home.

Fishing will be allowed, but you’ll need to check ahead at some of your favorite spots to see if they’re open for the holiday weekend.

Hiking? Go for it. But don’t forget to practice social distancing!

Officials are also discouraging backyard BBQs because it’s hard to maintain social distance, plus you’re more than likely sharing food and touching the same plates.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says you can go out and still try to enjoy Memorial Day weekend, but you have to be cautious and smart.

Latest Stories: