Memorial honors victims on eve of Ghost Ship Fire anniversary

OAKLAND (KRON) – On the eve of the third anniversary of the Oakland Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire, a memorial honored the 36 lives lost through song.

“We’re doing this to honor the lives of those who died,” Rev. Pamela Kurtz said. “The lives of those who are forever inflicted by the heat and the smoke that went into their lungs forever their lives changed for their families.”

It was Dec. 2, 2016 when a raging fire tore through the building of an unpermitted electronic concert.

The warehouse was also functioning illegally as a cluttered living space with safety violations.

After months of deliberation in the Oakland Ghost Ship Trial this year, one man was sent free.

The other could be facing a new trial.

Sunday’s memorial concert comes almost three months after the stunning verdict.

Singers from voices of Silicon Valley performed as a way to heal.

“What we wanted to do is to bring healing to people through music,” Dr. Cyril Deaconoff said. “Many people are still grieving in the Bay Area.”

Family and friends watched, grieved and remembered the lives lost.

The memorial showcased some of the victims work — many of them artists in the Bay Area.

The work of Jonathan Bernbaum was displayed, his father Edwin said he was a video jockey who performed in front of thousands of people.

“This is a beautiful almost lyrical piece,” Edwin said.

Since the Ghost Ship Fire, Bernbaum started a non profit to ensure artists and musicians have access to safe, affordable spaces to live, work and perform.

“And there were a number of artist who died in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire who were doing really creative work,” he said. “And it would be great if their legacy would continue in the Bay Area.”

