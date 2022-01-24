Memorial service for Alameda County Sheriff’s Office recruit David Nguyen

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Services for Alameda County Sheriff’s Office recruit David Nguyen will be held Monday morning and streamed live here on KRONon

Nguyen was shot and killed while driving home from work on Jan. 4, according to the sheriff’s office. He was 28 years old.

The shooting happened on I-580 West on the MacArthur Maze before the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza. The sheriff’s office said Nguyen was driving his personal car when he was shot at. He then crashed into a guardrail.

Nguyen was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

“David was a member of our current 172nd Academy. He was scheduled to graduate next month and be sworn in as an ACSO Deputy Sheriff. David was traveling home to San Francisco after academy training when he was shot and killed for no apparent reason. He is survived by his parents and siblings,” a statement released by the sheriff’s office at the time said.

The religious service starts at 10 a.m. at a church in Livermore. His burial in Colma is invite-only.

The sheriff’s office said flowers can be sent to Woodlawn Funeral Home.