Memorial service for Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller scheduled for Wednesday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has announced a public memorial service for Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller.

Gutzwiller was killed in what the sheriff’s office called an ambush nine days ago.

The sheriff’s office says the service will be held this Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Cabrillo College in Aptos.

It will be open to the public, however, there will be limited seating available due to the size of the venue and physical distancing restrictions.

It will live streamed on the sheriff’s office YouTube and Facebook pages.

