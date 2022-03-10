SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Friends and family of Chris Liang gathered Thursday for his memorial service in San Francisco.

The 21-year-old’s body was found Saturday after he drove his rented Tesla off a cliff in Fresno County.

Liang’s memorial service was held on Thursday at St. Ignatius Church in San Francisco.

The pews of St. Ignatius Church were full of Chris Liang’s friends, mostly other students from the University of San Francisco.

Those who spoke are heartbroken that Chris won’t be at his graduation in just a few months.

There were few dry eyes inside St. Ignatius Church during the memorial service of Chris Liang.

Family and friends remebered his stubborn attitude and determination in life.

Best Friend

“He was always honest and never superficial,” said one speaker at Liang’s memorial service.

The 21-year-old was described as someone who always got the last word — passionate about soccer, politics and a lover of all things K-pop.

Liang’s brother, Jerry Liang spoke with KRON4 this week about the plans for Thursday’s memorial and how Chris’s passion for helping other’s went far beyond his other interests.

“What’s most insane about Chris’s life is how deeply he loved other people and things,” said brother Jerry Liang.

Chris was finishing his senior year at the University of San Francisco.

University President, Father Paul Fitzgerald, delivered opening remarks during Thursday’s service.

Chris majored in business and had just finished his third round of job interviews.

“The Friday before he passed away, so he really worked incredibly hard to secure opportunities for himself,” Jerry Liang said.

When Chris was first reported missing March 1st, family and friends explained to police the struggles that Chris had with his mental health.

“What created that sort of personality was a lot of adversity growing up and a lot of tragic circumstances and experiences,” Jerry Liang said.

Jerry spoke with KRON4 at St. Ignatius Church about how difficult it’s been to speak out about mental health, but that he knows how important the advocacy work is to honor his brother.

Chris’s parents were unable to attend today’s memorial service, since they are in China.

His brother started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and to fly himself to China to be with his family — raising $17,000 of the $22,000 goal.