Memorial service to be held for El Cerrito police officer killed in car crash

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

El Cerrito Police Officer Jerrick Bernstine was killed in a collision on Interstate 80 in San Pablo, on Sunday, Jan. 9. 2022. (Photo courtesy El Cerrito Police Department)

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A memorial service will be held for El Cerrito police officer Jerrick Bernstine on Saturday at El Cerrito High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Don’t miss a story, start your day with KRON4.com

The service is not available to the public, but anyone can watch the live stream of the service here.

Bernstine died from a traffic collision on I-80 on Jan. 9 after a van lost control on the highway then the officer’s car crashed into the van.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

California Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

Bernstine, 26, joined the El Cerrito Police Department as a recruit in 2019 and later became an officer in February 2020.

Bernstine was passionate about giving back to his community and thought being a police officer was a way to do that, authorities said. He first worked as an in-home caregiver.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News