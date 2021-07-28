Memorial service to be held for victims of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — In 2019, three young lives were taken too soon in a horrific shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. They are being remembered in a memorial service on Wednesday.
A total of 19 people were shot and injured, in addition to the three victims who died:
- Stephen Romero, 6 years old from San Jose
- Keyla Salazar, 13 years old from San Jose
- Trevor Irby, 25 years old from Santa Cruz
The shooter, a 19-year-old man, opened fire into the festival crowd. Police never got a true motive for the crime.
In the days after, the entire Bay Area was in shock and grief. The anniversary is a time of healing from this unthinkable tragedy.
Last year, the memorial service also honored three police officers for their act of heroism – running towards the gunfire and preventing more deaths.
However, the pandemic stopped the festival from making a comeback from the tragedy.
This year the festival celebrates its 41st year, but it’s only a drive-thru experience.
The memorial service starts at 10 a.m. and can be watched live on KRONon.