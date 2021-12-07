Public memorial service to honor KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A memorial service has been scheduled for Kevin Nishita, the guard who was tragically killed while protecting a KRON4 News reporter from an attempted armed robbery.

The memorial service is open to the public, and it will take place on Thursday, December 9th at the San Jose Civic Center.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the service will be at 12:00 p.m.

KRON4 will be live streaming the service for anyone who would like to watch from home.

For those asking about his services, they will be open to the public. They will be held at the San Jose Civic Center (135 West San Carlos) on Thurs. 12/9 at 12pm. Doors open at 11am. Check the SJ Civic Center health and safety protocols prior to arrival: https://t.co/v8eAliJe9A — Colma Police Department (@ColmaPD) December 5, 2021

Donations to Kevin’s family can be made to the ‘Kevin Nishita Trust’ at Metropolitan Bank, located at 381 8th Street, Oakland 94601.

Donations can be made in person at any Metropolitan Bank location or via mail. The account number: 116020591, routing number 121141343.