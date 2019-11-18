Memorial service today for late Kaiser Permanente CEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A memorial service will be held Monday for the late CEO of Kaiser Permanente, Bernard Tyson.

The memorial will be held this afternoon at the Chase Center.

A public viewing was held Sunday in the Oakland Rotunda.

Tyson died a week ago unexpectedly at the age of 60.

He had served as the CEO of Kaiser since 2013, becoming the first African-American to hold that position.

