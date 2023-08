(KRON) — Several organizations are planning a memorial on Tuesday to honor a four-year-old girl who was hit and killed by a car last week as she crossed the street with her parents in San Francisco.

Flowers now lay at the crash site which occurred near Oracle Park. The memorial will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the plaza next to Caltrain at 4th and King Streets.

Walk SF is asking people to bring strollers and stuffed animals to show their support.