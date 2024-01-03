DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — Two of three men charged with killing security guard Kevin Nishita will be in court Wednesday at 9 a.m. Shadihia Mitchell and Hershel Hale were arrested last year, accused of killing Nishita in downtown Oakland while he was guarding a KRON4 News reporter in Nov. 2021.

Mitchell and Hale are charged with first-degree murder.

The third suspect, Laron Gilbert, is still on the loose as police continue to try and track him down. There is a $40,000 reward for his arrest.

Today’s court appearance will move the suspects closer to a trial date.