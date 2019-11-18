Men vandalize ice cream shop in San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Mission favorite for ice cream becomes the target of vandals.

Guests looking for an organic scoop of something sweet are greeted with unwanted graffiti on the windows..

“They have nothing better to do I guess,” Juan San Mames said.

Mames is the owner of Xanath Ice Cream on Valencia Street.

He says a group of young men have been tagging his shop with unknown substances.

“This last attack this fellow just targeted us I don’t know why,” Mames said.

Security video from the shop has captured the vandals in the act.

The first defacing incident from august 2018 shows three men approaching the storefront late at night and then scribbling on the windows.

Then in September of this year another man is seen walking up to the front door — wiggling the handle — and deciding to etch something onto the windows.

Some of the words have been vulgar, forcing Mames to cover them with paper.

“Very angry because you know it’s very expensive,” Rosamaria Mames said. “It looks very ugly.”

Mames wife Rosamaria has helped run the shop for the last 10 years.

She says her husband has been a little bit more relaxed about the situation.

But even the lock on the front door of the shop has been recently stuffed with glue and the door itself was damaged by some foam like material.

“I’m sort of used to it,” Mames said. “It’s wrong like I said but what can you do?”

Despite these hateful acts, Mames says business will continue as usual.

However, he is offering a big reward to anyone who has information that will help capture these guys.

“You can get $2,000 or get all your friends and we’ll give you 1,000 ice cream cones,” Mames said. “We can invite everybody on the block. we’ll have a big party.”