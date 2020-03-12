Menlo Park declares local emergency over coronavirus

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Menlo Park on Wednesday declared a local emergency amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

“The proclamation of local emergency authorizes the City Manager to adopt emergency orders or regulations to ensure the health and well-being of the public and to mitigate the effects of the local emergency,” according to an alert on the city’s website.

Effective immediately, city facilities will be close to the public, with the exception of senior services and childcare centers, which will close at the end of business on Friday, March 13.

“The health and safety of our employees, residents and businesses remains the highest priority. We encourage those who are sick or who are at higher risk for serious illness to stay at home,” said City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson. “This proclamation provides us the flexibility to position resources and to best address this public health crisis.”

Officials said the local emergency will continue until it is terminated by City Council.

The need for continuing the local emergency will be reviewed within 60 days by City Council.

San Francisco, Sonoma County, and Santa Clara County have all declared local emergencies in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

