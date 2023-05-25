(KRON) — A Menlo Park doctor was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Wednesday for having child pornography, the United States Department of Justice announced. Joseph Andrew Mollick, 60, had at least 2,000 images and videos depicting child sex acts, the DOJ said.

Mollick admitted in his plea agreement that in August 2019 he used the social media app Kik to upload a video of a prepubescent girl engaged in a sex act with an adult man.

“Mollick admitted he knew the image was of a prepubescent minor and that its production involved the use of a prepubescent minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” the DOJ said. “Mollick also possessed on his personal laptop at least 2000 images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

Mollick was indicted on Nov. 16, 2021. He pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography on Jan. 9, 2023.

According to Healthgrades, Mollick was an oncology specialist affiliated with several Bay Area medical facilities. He is also an associate professor at UCSF School of Medicine. His medical license was suspended on Sept. 9, 2021.

He will have to serve 60 months of supervised release after finishing his prison term. He will also have to pay a $25,000 fine.