MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – The Menlo Park Fire Protection District is part of FEMA’s search and rescue team. They are packed and ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

At a warehouse in Menlo Park, all types of equipment have been prepared for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

“We have a variety of either inflatable or what we call Jon boats, or hard-bottom boats… So based upon the type of rescue mission we’re on we will utilize those,” said Jon Johnston, Division Chief Fire Marshal at the Menlo Park Fire Protection District (MPFPD).

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s west coast on Wednesday, sweeping away homes, leaving thousands of Floridians trapped and knocking out power for about a quarter of utility customers.

The MPFPD is a member of the California task force. The team is funded by FEMA and responds to disasters around the world, whether it be wildfires, tornadoes, or hurricanes. Johnston says the team is specially trained for hurricane rescues. So far, the task force has not yet been called up to help.

“We’re always keeping in touch and being informed through our resources back in Washington D.C. with FEMA, and we’ll be ready to respond based upon the type of call,” Johnston said.

Also not called was Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E). A spokesperson for the utility says they have not received a mutual aid request for Hurricane Ian.

A PG&E crew is currently on the ground in Puerto Rico assisting with power restoration there after Hurricane Fiona.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Governor Newsom announced Thursday that emergency personnel is being deployed to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian.