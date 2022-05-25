MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Memorial Day weekend is around the corner and as thousands of people prepare to travel for the holiday, gas prices continue to climb.

Across the country and here in California we have seen gas prices rising steadily for months. We know that California has some of the most expensive gas in the country. Today, we may have found one of the most expensive stations in the nation.

In Menlo Park over along Alameda De Las Pulgas, there is a Chevron station that’s currently selling a gallon of regular for $7.25.

Now, AAA says the national average is $4.59 for a gallon of regular, in California it’s just over $6. San Mateo County has the most expensive gas where it’s on average $6.29 for a gallon of regular.

Therefore, $7.25 is well above that. Unfortunately, for people who have to drive for a living, Uber drivers, delivery drivers, anyone who’s in their car all day, they just have to deal with these high prices.

“You still see people getting gas here on a day-to-day basis,” resident Alex Raji said. “A lot of people in this area have the money to do so. And it’s not a big deal. But I’ve definitely found myself going to Woodside or Redwood City to go get gas.”

Now at this point, It’s unclear when prices might start coming down again. Usually in the spring in California prices go up, especially as you head into the Memorial Day weekend where everyone’s out driving.

If you’re looking for cheaper gas here in Menlo Park over along Woodside road, there are a few stations that are selling gas for between $5.69 a gallon and $6 a gallon.