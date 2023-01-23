SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A Menlo Park man slipped out of handcuffs while San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to book him into jail early Sunday morning.

Deputies chased after 23-year-old Jack Gil-Salgado, re-captured him, and took him into custody a second time, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident involving Gil-Salgado began just after 3 a.m. Sunday with a high speed chase up Middlefield Road. Deputies had attempted to pull a vehicle over for vehicle code violations, but the driver took off speeding with “disregard for public safety,” Sgt. Alfredo Gudino wrote.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a parked car, and two men bolted out of the vehicle on foot.

Deputies set up a perimeter and found Gil-Salgado hiding nearby, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm with an extended magazine. Gil-Salgado was taken into custody while the second man evaded arrest.

“During the booking process, (Gil-Salgado) was able to remove his handcuff and fled out of the substation. Deputies engaged in a foot pursuit and took the suspect into custody, once again,” Gudino wrote.

Gil-Salgado was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility jail in Redwood City on a slew of felony charges, including escape, evading law enforcement, carrying a loaded firearm, and resisting arrest.