The City of Menlo Park Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Menlo Park Police Department)

MENLO PARK (BCN) — Police in Menlo Park are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision Thursday that caused serious injuries to the passenger of another vehicle.

Officers responded to a 12:34 p.m. report of the collision on Marsh Road near U.S. Highway 101. Officers determined that the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle was in a newer, gray Honda Accord sedan with tinted windows and damage to the front right side. It was last seen traveling westbound on Marsh Road.

A passenger in the victim’s vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect and vehicle related to this collision.

Police urge anyone with information on this collision to contact them (650) 330-6300.

