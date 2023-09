(KRON) — A Menlo Park road has been shut down due to a hazmat situation Thursday evening, according to the Menlo Park Police Department. The public is asked to avoid the 1300 block of Henderson Avenue.

Menlo Park police sent out a Nixle alert at 5:52 p.m. No other details were immediately available.

KRON4 reached out to city officials for more information. We are waiting for a response.

This is a developing story. Check back as KRON4 learns more.