(KRON) — The Menlo Park City Council will consider establishing an outdoor dining program at their next city council meeting on Tuesday.

The city council will consider road closures along areas of Santa Cruz Avenue and Ryans Lane. Outdoor dining first began in Menlo Park back in 2015 with a pilot program that expanded during the pandemic, the city said.

According to the city, the outdoor dining program would strengthen safety standards and create a consistent design aesthetic while ensuring fairness in the use of public right-of-way.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located on Laurel Street.