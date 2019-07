SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) – A judge has ordered a mental examination for a man charged with killing two people in San Mateo County.

The judge ordered two doctors to examine Malik Dosouqi.

Police say he lured a taxi driver to the area just west of Skyline Boulevard and stabbed him with a large knife.

Then officers say the next day he called a tow truck driver to the same area and stabbed and killed him.

The bodies were found just a day apart.