HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department asked for the public’s help to locate a missing at-risk child, KRON4 reported earlier this week.

8-year-old Sophia Mason was last seen in December 2021 by family members.

Police said Sophia’s mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested Thursday night in Newark by Hayward police — after a warrant was issued from a child abuse incident that occurred in Alameda County.

Johnson’s arrest led to authorities searching a Merced home for the girl.

That’s where authorities found the body of a deceased child, but the body has not been confirmed by officials to be Sophia’s.

The Merced home was determined to be the residence of 34-year-old Dhante Jackson — the boyfriend of the 30-year-old Johnson.

A warrant has been issued for Jackson’s arrest for the charge of murder, police said.

Jackson has been on the run since as authorities are still tracking him down.

Police say Jackson often travels to the Bay Area.

The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working to confirm the identity of the child found in Jackson’s home.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.