VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A person was sent to a hospital with major injuries after their Mercedes-Benz struck a guardrail and a center median on state Highway 37 in north Vallejo on Wednesday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP was dispatched to Highway 37 east of state Highway 29 at 8:32 p.m. where a Mercedes had been split in two by a collision.

A preliminary investigation found that the Mercedes sedan had been speeding when it struck a guardrail, then a concrete railing for the Highway 29 overcrossing. After the initial impact, the Mercedes crossed all lanes of traffic and struck the center median, the CHP said. The car became ripped in two and debris from the collision struck a Tesla, causing moderate damage.

The driver of the Mercedes was transported to the hospital with major injuries, while the Tesla driver was uninjured, according to the CHP.

The collision closed lanes of the highway for about three hours. The cause of the collision is being investigated by the CHP and no further information has been released.

