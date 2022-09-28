The Dick’s Sporting Goods signage is seen at their store on March 26, 2020 in Melville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Authorities in Petaluma say that Dick’s Sporting Goods has been the victim of organized retail theft several times this month, the most recent on Sunday. Petaluma Police Department officers got a call around 2:08 p.m. on Sunday from the Dick’s on Kenilworth Drive reporting a theft that had just occurred.

A male suspect had entered the store and taken clothing items, bicycle accessories and a black duffel bag, according to PPD. The suspect exited the store and walked southbound through the shopping center.

When officers arrived, they were told that the same suspect had returned and this time brought someone with him. Both men were detained.

Police discovered that on the previous evening around 7 p.m., both men had been in the store and had allegedly stolen more merchandise valuing $366. Both men are also accused of returning on Sunday and having $349 worth of merchandise in a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say this was the third time in less than a month that the Dick’s Sporting Goods store had been targeted by thieves. Other thefts occurred on Sept. 15 and 18, police said.

In those cases, the suspects fled before they could be caught.

