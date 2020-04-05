Merchants Association lends helping hand to small businesses in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As we enter week four of the ‘stay-at-home’ order, businesses are entering yet another crisis mode.

The federal government reports, the U.S. economy lost 701,000 jobs last month.

Most of the hardest hit being those working at restaurants and bars, followed by retailers and health care.

In San Francisco alone, there are 90,000 businesses and nearly half of them are small businesses.

The San Francisco Council of District Merchants Association represents 34 merchant districts across the city and is fielding lots of questions from small business owners who are looking for help not only from the city government but the state and federal government as well.

The association is collecting grant and loan information for them on their website and is urging merchants to go down their list and apply for everything. ​

Vas Kiniris says some 350,000 workers are being affected by this crisis in San Francisco and as the stay at home order enters its fourth week, the restaurant industry has been impacted severely. ​

“We saw initially a lot of restaurants being open for take out and delivery, but some restaurants are now dropping that business model because it’s not economically viable anymore,” said Vas Kiniris, Director of Business Development. “It’s really kind of hitting another crisis mode and generally, especially with restaurants its hard enough to run restaurants in boom times, but now with the crisis it’s really crunch time. Many businesses operate month to month and don’t have a cushion! There’s some danger and some reports saying a lot of mid range restaurants may go out, and we don’t want that to happen in San Francisco because we have such a robust restaurant scene and it’s really a brand of San Francisco all around the world.”

Kiniris says don’t think your $10 or $20 order from a local restaurant won’t make a difference, every dollar helps.

Head to the association’s website for a list of businesses open across San Francisco.

If you’re an owner, the website also provides information on all grants for which you can apply.

