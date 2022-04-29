BURLINGAME (KRON) – Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc. will be opening its first in-person store right here in the Bay Area.

The Meta Store will open May 9 at the company’s campus in Burlingame, on the Peninsula.

“In the Meta Store, you’ll be able to get hands-on experience with all our hardware products,” a press release states. “Through interactive demos, you can make video calls to retail associates with Meta Portal, learn how Ray-Ban Stories can help you stay present with the world around you, and explore the magic of VR with a first-of-its-kind immersive Meta Quest 2 demo.”

Meta Portal is the Menlo Park-based company’s video calling device. Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses are the company’s first generation of glasses that allow customers to “take photos and videos from a first-person perspective and enjoy consistently high quality content,” according to Meta. Meta Quest 2 is a virtual reality, or VR, headset.

These items will be helpful to Meta in transitioning users to the metaverse, a network of 3D spaces blurring the lines between the physical and virtual worlds. It’s this change in focus that helped facilitate the company’s name change last year from Facebook Inc.

The company is adding a Shop tab to meta.com to coincide with the opening of the 1,550 square foot store, which will be at 322 Airport Boulevard. Scheduled hours will be Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.