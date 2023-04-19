MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — A not so good morning Wednesday for thousands of Meta employees who could be waking up to news that they’ve been laid off or that they’re entire team has been restructured with new management.

Reports from Bloomberg say an internal memo was sent out to managers at meta, Facebook’s parent company, to expect layoffs and restructuring this Wednesday morning. The exact number of layoffs for today is unknown.

This announcement is said to be part of a cost cutting plan that will end with around 10,000 positions being cut.

Reports say those being affected by this will be groups at Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Reality Lab. This is the second round of layoffs the company has done. The first was back in November when it cut around 13 percent of its workforce resulting in around 11,000 jobs being lost.

Reports say this internal memo says employees that have not been laid off—will be re-assigned to new managers and teams and ask that employees stay home Wednesday if they can and only go in if needed.

No word as to if a severance package will be offered.