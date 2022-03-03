MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced Thursday it will commit $15 million to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and its neighboring countries.

$5 million of that will go directly to more than a dozen nonprofits and UN agencies.

One of those nonprofits is International Medical Corps, which will deploy medical units to Ukraine, Meta said.

Internews, another nonprofit, will use resources to support at-risk journalists and human rights defenders in the region.

UNICEF is also one of the nonprofits that will receive aid from the tech conglomerate.

The remaining $10 million will be provided as ad credits, helping nonprofit organizations raise the funds they need to respond and deliver essential information to people impacted by the violence, according to Meta.

The announcement from Meta comes about a week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

With many Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country, many need assistance at or near the nation’s borders.

Earlier in the week, one nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, helped feed Ukrainian refugees at the Ukraine-Poland border.