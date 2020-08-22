Metallica offers drive-in concert

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area Metallica fans can finally rock out again, thanks to a virtual drive-in concert hosted by Encore Drive-In Nights.
The concert will take place Saturday, August 29th.
Encore Drive-In Nights has partnered with leading health experts to establish procedures for staff and fans, including social distancing, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The show will also include a special guest performance by Three Days Grace, filmed exclusively for this event.
Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster, and venue locations can be found here.
