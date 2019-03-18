Metallica, SF Symphony to headline Chase Center grand opening Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony will reunited to perform the first concert at the city's new Chase Center.

The first concert at the Warriors' new home with take place on Sept. 6, officials announced Monday.

The 18,064-seat sports and entertainment arena is located in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood.

Today's announcement is the first of many this week during "Reveal Week" -- a week of announcements showcasing the first group of top-tier shows to perform at Chase Center this fall.

“Bringing together Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony 20 years later for our first event at Chase Center is going to be an incredible and unique performance for the Bay Area,” said Warriors President Rick Welts.

