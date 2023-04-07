(KRON) — One person was arrested, and drugs, ammunition and a homemade firearm were seized on Thursday following the search of an RV parked in unincorporated Mill Valley. Detectives with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigative Unit began receiving reports of a suspicious person selling methamphetamine from the RV which was parked on Reed Boulevard, according to a social media post.

Detectives obtained a search warrant as the case progressed, police said. On Thursday, they conducted a search of the RV.

(Photo: Marin County Sheriff’s Office)

Inside they found meth, ammunition and a homemade “zip” gun. Darrell Anderson, 60, of Mill Valley, was arrested. Anderson was booked into Marin County Jail, after which he posted bail, police said.

The case will now be forwarded to the District Attorney for the next step.