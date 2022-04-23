MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An investigation by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office that began in 2021 led detectives to believe a man was selling crystal methamphetamine and marijuana throughout the Bay Area, including Marin County. The primary suspect identified as Christopher Rougeau, who is described as a “prolific” narcotics dealer, was arrested on Wednesday April 20, authorities announced in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.

The arrest was thanks in part to a Marin County detective who went undercover, according to authorities. The detective had contacted Rougeau to arrange a purchase of meth in the Novato area. Rougeau contacted the undercover detective several more times, but none of these transactions were completed.

Surveillance was conducted on the subject, which led to his eventual arrest in Vallejo this week. After Rougeau was detained, authorities exercised a search warrant of his car and residence. The items they found include the following:

over a quarter pound of crystal meth

at least 1 ounce of cocaine

at least 1 ounce of heroin

counterfeit M-30 pills containing fentanyl

over 60 pounds of marijuana

cash

a loaded pistol

a loaded un-serialized Polymer 80 Glock clone pistol

a pistol grip shotgun

hundreds of rounds of ammunition

Rougeau was booked into Solano County Jail for charges that include possession of meth, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana for sale, authorities said. Other charges include possession of a firearm and assault weapon as a felon.

Additionally, there is a complaint for there to charges in the Marin County Superior Court for the sale of crystal meth to the undercover detective, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. This case is currently being considered for Federal prosecution.

Earlier on Saturday in a separate incident, the Alameda County Narcotics Task Force recovered over 90 pounds of fentanyl from the Oakland and Hayward area.