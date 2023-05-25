(KRON) — Methamphetamine and a powerful synthetic opioid known as Isotonitazene (ISO) were seized and two people were arrested Wednesday when the Santa Rosa Police Department served a search warrant connected to a drug trafficking organization. An investigation into the organization began in December of 2022, according to Santa Rosa PD.

During the course of the investigation, the SRPD Narcotics Unit identified 46-year-old Santa Rosa resident Alvaro Sanchez-Valencia as a person distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl in the area. A search warrant was obtained for Sanchez-Valencia’s person, residence and vehicles.

On Thursday at around 2:50 p.m., Narcotics Unit and Property Crimes unit detectives, along with patrol officers, stopped Sanchez-Valencia’s vehicle in the 1200 block of W. College Avenue, pursuant to the search warrant. The vehicle’s occupants were detained.

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Sonia Cardenas-Sandoval, who lives with Sanchez-Valencia, according to police. Detectives and officers proceeded to the 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue and detained Sanchez-Valencia, pursuant to the warrant.

While executing the search warrant at his residence, detectives found 1.5 ounces of ISO and around 8 ounces of meth. They also found clean packaging materials, a digital scale and around $1,900.

Iso is a synthetic opioid believed to be more potent than fentanyl and resistant to Narcan.

Sanchez-Valencia and Cardenas-Sandoval were arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for possession of a narcotic for sale and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Their bail was set at $250,000.