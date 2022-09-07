SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine.

The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The suspect fired their weapon and hit one victim.

Another victim was hit over the head, according to police. The apartment building is on Essex Street.

KRON On is streaming news live now

No victims were identified by SFPD. As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspects have been arrested.

San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood is located in the northeast portion of the city. Essex Street is near the offramp on Harrison Street and the I-80 freeway.