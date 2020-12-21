Michaela Garecht case: Police to give update on 1988 disappearance of Hayward girl

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Officials on Monday will provide an update on the 1988 disappearance of Hayward girl Michaela Garecht.

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Hayward Police Department, Alameda County District Attorney, and FBI will be in attendance.

Garecht, who was 9 years-old when she disappeared, was abducted in the parking lot of a Rainbow Market in Hayward on Nov. 19, 1988.

Michaela Joy Garecht was abducted on Nov. 19, 1988 (Courtesy: FBI)

According to the FBI, Garecht and her friends were at the market when an unknown man moved their scooter closer to his car. When Garecht tried to get the scooter, he grabbed her and drove away with her in his car.

That was the last time anyone saw or heard from her.

The FBI was previously ffering a $10,000 reward for information that can help them arrest and convict the suspect.

Witnesses described the suspect as a young man, between 18-24 years old at the time. He had a slender build, was about six feet tall and 180 lbs with dirty blond, shoulder-length hair and acne on his face.

According to the FBI, his getaway car was an older model, full-sized four-door sedan, possibly gold or tan in color, with damage to the front bumper.

If you have any information, contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Michaela was seen wearing a white t-shirt with “Metro” across the front and pictures of people. Her denim pants were rolled above her knees, and she wore black shoes dangly white earrings that looked like feathers.