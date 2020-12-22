Michaela Garecht’s mother heartbroken after man charged for murdering daughter

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – “It’s so sad, how somebody could do that. My heart goes out to her mom,” Vanessa Hernandez said as she placed butterflies and yellow ribbons on a tree outside the market where Michaela Garecht was kidnapped 32 years ago.

59-year-old David Misch was charged today with murder and two special circumstances, including murder during the course of a kidnapping and having been convicted of a previous murder, according to Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley.

This case stunned, hurt and perplexed the East Bay for years.

In the neighborhood where Michaela once lived in Hayward and road her scooter down the streets to get to the market on the day she disappeared, all was quiet.

It has been a long time, many have moved away that remembered the girl with the big smile.

But a dad who recently moved to the neighborhood and lives across the street from where the 9 year old called home, says the story is haunting.

“It’s a super sad situation, hopefully it’ll bring some closure to the family and resolve it, said neighbor Phil Ritti.

During the press conference today, Hayward Police Chief said “I know that as you hear this news, your hearts are breaking along with mine. In the last year, I had to come to a place of accepting that Michaela was probably no longer alive.”

In a raw and deeply personal tribute to her daughter so violently taken from this world, Hayward’s police chief read a statement from Michaela’s mom, Sharon.

Sharon never gave up hope that her daughter might be found, someday. But now, with this development, she shared her most inner thoughts.

“But somehow that acceptance was far more wrapped up in the idea of Michaela sitting on a fluffy pink cloud walking streets of gold, dancing on grassy hills, soaring among the stars. What I did not envision was my daughter as a dead child. It was only when I heard this news that this vision of reality appeared.”

Latest Stories: