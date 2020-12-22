Michaela Garecht’s suspected killer to be arraigned: How to watch

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The man suspected of killing 9-year-old Michaela Garecht over three decades ago in the East Bay will appear in court for arraignment on Tuesday morning.

David Misch, 59, is a convicted murderer who was charged Monday in Garecht’s killing. She disappeared in 1988 from the parking lot of Rainbow Market in Hayward, California, just days before Thanksgiving.

Witnesses said a young man with shoulder-length blond hair had his car near her scooter and grabbed her when she came close to retrieve it. She was never seen or heard from again.

Suspect David Misch and Michaela Garecht (right)

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said a fingerprint examiner matched Misch’s prints to those found on Garecht’s scooter, which was left in the parking lot when she was abducted.

“The kidnap and murder of a child is horrific. The pain to the family and friends is indescribable, especially when their child is not found. This crime shocked not just the local community, but the entire Bay Area and the nation,” said DA Nancy O’Malley.

Misch is charged with murder and two special circumstances, including murder during the course of a kidnapping and having been convicted of a previous murder. During an arraignment, the court will formally charge him and Misch is expected to enter a plea.

Misch is already serving 18 years to life for a 1989 homicide in the Hayward area, and awaiting trial in the double murder of two young women in Fremont in 1986.

The Alameda County superior court is streaming the arraignment here.