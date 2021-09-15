Michelin Guide inspectors recommend these Bay Area restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Now that restaurants have finally reopened after COVID-19, it’s a great time to explore all the amazing eateries California has to offer.
Lucky for us, MICHELIN Guide inspectors have created a 2021 California guide with the best of the best, and eight Bay Area restaurants made the list.
San Francisco
Marlena: Californian cuisine
Routier: French cuisine
3rd Cousin: Californian cuisine
East Bay
Horn Barbecue (Oakland): Barbecue cuisine
Rêve Bistro (Lafayette): French cuisine
Top Hatters Kitchen (San Leandro): Contemporary cuisine
South Bay
Ettan (Palo Alto): Indian cuisine
Aurum (Los Altos): Indian cuisine
North Block in Napa and Khom Loi in Sonoma were also recommended.
“As the restaurant industry continues to face unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, we hope that these regular revelations and updates to the selection throughout the year will provide opportunities to highlight the profession and invite everyone to discover and support the restaurants around them,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides.
Bon appétit!