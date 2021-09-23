Michelin names 18 budget-friendly Bay Area restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trying to find good eats at a great value in the Bay Area?

Several restaurants have earned Bib Gourmand awards from MICHELIN – which means these eateries “offer a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included).”

Eighteen local spots were highlighted around the Bay Area. The cuisine ranges from tacos to dumplings and more.

ASA South (Los Gatos): The menu is American, but influenced by Italian and Spanish tastes. The MICHELIN inspector highlights its fish selection. 57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd.

Dumpling Home (San Francisco): Most menu items are between $7-$15, allowing you to try the spectrum of dumpling options without spending too much. The restaurant has “delicious broth, far clearer and more distilled than most,” the inspector says. 298 Gough St.

FOB Kitchen (Oakland): It started as a Filipino pop-up and now has its own storefront for dine-in and takeout. The inspector had trouble highlighting any one item – saying its “loaded with keepers.” 5179 Telegraph Ave.

FolkTable (Sonoma): Described by the inspector as a kitchen “brimming with ideas,” this restaurant’s menu is adjusted with seasonal offerings with entrees under $30. 23584 Arnold Drive.

Horn Barbecue (Oakland): This spot brought a fusion of Texas-style and ‘Black south’ grilling to the East Bay and calls it ‘West Coast Barbecue.” The inspector calls it delicious and decadent.

iTalico (Palo Alto): You’ll see the usual Italian dishes on this menu – each dish under $30. Or, go family style and get enough for five people for under $60. The inspector recommends starting with the salumi and cheese. 341 California Ave.

Khom Loi (Sonoma): The inspector describes its food as “fresh and electric.” The Thai eatery encourages you to try different things and share plates. 7385 Healdsburg Ave #101.

Los Carnalitos (Hayward): A food truck born from brotherhood and bonding over food has also split into a restaurant selling some rare Mexican eats. The inspector recommends the squash blossom quesadilla. 30200 Industrial Pkwy SW.

New Dumpling (San Francisco): Watch them make the dumplings while you wait! All under $10. 3319 Balboa St.

Range Life (Livermore): You’re truly eating local at Range Life, where they work with farmers, ranchers and fishermen for seasonal California cuisine. 2160 Railroad Ave.

Routier (San Francisco): The inspector says Routier is the work of Bay Area pastry royalty, Belinda Leong and Michel Suas. Aside from the sweets, they have an creative selection of dishes with local ingredients. 2801 California St.

Spinning Bones (Alameda): Find a selection of slow-roasted meats, with Hawaiian and Japanese influences at this California rotisserie. 1205 Park Street.

Taqueria El Paisa (Oakland): It’s a meat lovers haven that the inspector says has been called the “temple of tacos.” 4610 International Blvd.

Tacos Oscar (Oakland): Vegans don’t have to miss out here, with soy-cashew cheese and other vegan substitutes side-by-side with its regular tacos and tostadas. 420 40th St.

Tony’s Seafood (Marshall): Enjoy views of the same waters your meal was caught from! 18863 Shoreline Hwy.

Top Hatters Kitchen (San Leandro): It’s a family business that welcomes sharing family-style Vietnamese and California goods. 855 MacArthur Blvd.

Um.ma (San Francisco): It’s just like a Korean mom’s kitchen. The inspector recommends the kimchi jjigae. 1220 9th Ave.