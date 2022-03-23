SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A homeless man who police say pushed a Berkeley native to her death in a New York City subway station may be mentally unfit to stand trial.

Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, was waiting at the Times Square station on January 15 when a man shoved her from behind, causing her to fall in the path of an oncoming subway train, police said.

“This incident was unprovoked, and the victim does not appear to have had any interaction with the subject,” NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

The shocking attack happened in front of dozens of witnesses, and Martial Simon was immediately apprehended by police. Witnesses said Simon looked like a “crazy person.”

Simon, 61, is being held in Bellevue Hospital and facing second-degree murder charges.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told KRON4 Wednesday that Simon was evaluated by a psychiatrist who determined he was mentally unfit to stand trial.

“His 730 results came back unfit. The Assistant District Attorney requested two weeks to review and the case,” a district attorney spokeswoman told KRON4.

People rally in Chinatown to denounce acts of violence against Asian-Americans on January 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Simon’s defense attorney told the New York Post newspaper that he expects that prosecutors will agree with the evaluation and not bring the case forward to a trial.

A Manhattan judge will make the final ruling after prosecutors file a response.

Go’s family told KRON4 in January, “Her life was taken too soon in a senseless act of violence, and we pray that she gets the justice she deserves.”

Simon’s family said he suffers from schizophrenia, the Post reported.

Murders defendants who are ruled incompetent to stand trial — meaning, lacks the mental competency required to participate in legal proceedings — in New York and California are sent to state mental hospitals.

In another high-profile case involving a woman murdered on a subway, Nia Wilson, her killer was ruled fit to stand trial even though he was schizophrenic and had spent time in Atascadero State Hospital.

John Cowell slit Wilson’s throat as the 18-year-old woman was stepping onto a BART train in Oakland with her sisters on July 22, 2018.

One psychologist who evaluated Cowell concluded that he was incompetent to stand trial. But a second court-appointed psychologist disagreed.

Cowell pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. During his murder trial, he testified that he believed Wilson and her sisters were “aliens” and “gang members” who kidnapped his grandmother.

BART surveillance cameras recorded Cowell following the sisters from the Concord station to Oakland before he attacked Wilson from behind. The stabbing was also captured on camera.

Nia Wilson

An Alameda County jury found Cowell guilty of murdering Wilson, and the judge ruled that Cowell was sane at the time he brutally killed the teen.

Cowell, now 31, is serving a life prison sentence in California State Prison Sacramento.

Go was born in Berkeley and grew up in Fremont. She was a cheerleader at American High School in Fremont and graduated from NYU Stern School of Business.

Her death spurred an outcry from the San Francisco Bay Area’s Asian American community against hate crimes.

Go’s family told KRON4: “We hope Michelle will be remembered for how she lived and not just how she died. She was a beautiful, brilliant, kind, and intelligent woman who loved her family and friends, loved to travel the world and to help others.”

A funeral for Go was held at Chapel of the Chimes Cemetery in Hayward last month.