ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Two middle school-aged girls were sexually assaulted in Rohnert Park on Wednesday, police said. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The assaults were two separate incidents that occurred between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on Almond Street in the area of Anson Avenue. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said that in both instances, the suspect ran up behind the victim, grabbed her buttocks and made “lewd sexual comments.”

The suspect left the area on foot, possibly running east on Anson Avenue. He was described as a Hispanic male, 16-18 years old with no facial hair. He was wearing a red hoodie and red pants that were “possibly baggy” and might have been wearing a hat.

Both of the victims reported the assaults after they arrived at school. RPDPS officers searched the area and were unable to find the suspect.

Anyone with video footage of the area when the incidents were reported or additional information is asked to call police at 707-584-2612.