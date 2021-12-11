Middle school in Marin County receives threats of violence on Instagram

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Messages threatening violence towards Davidson Middle School in San Rafael were discovered Thursday, school district leaders said in a letter sent to the community.

The messages found on Instagram said the school was going to be targeted on Monday.

The threats are taken very seriously, and there will be an investigation by San Rafael police, says San Rafael City School Superintendent Jim Hogeboom and Davidson Middle School Principal Michael Stachon.

The school district will follow up on Sunday and tell students and their families what the plan will be on Monday.