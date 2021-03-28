Middle school students organize rally in Berkeley to support Asian Americans

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, middle school students organized a rally to speak out in solidarity with the Asian American community.

The violence and hate incidents against Asian Americans since the start of the pandemic inspired this event and it drew hundreds of people.

These demonstrators had enough with the violence, enough with the hate and they are saying no more.

“We know racism isn’t new and we know it happens here in the Bay Area.”

“It is through learning that we fix what is happening in the world. Little by little and most importantly, together.”

Hundreds gathered at Aquatic Park in Berkeley Sunday afternoon to support the Asian American community.

The movement against violence sparked since the pandemic and heightened after fatal attacks in the Bay Area and nationwide.

“I think that the Atlanta shooting really brought this into a more spotlight because smaller things have been happening that you don’t hear as much but suddenly it’s being broadcasted everywhere and everyone knows about it and it’s suddenly everybody understands how big of an issue this is and I think that heightened the amount of people that we have coming,” Bee Nortontsang said.

The event was put together by local 7th graders.

12-year-old Mina is one of the organizers, she says her mother who is Asian was purposely coughed on last year.

“It was like oh yeah we feel like we’re in a bubble here in the East Bay right? But then we’re not, it happens all the time.”

Their message – society has to change and the focus has to change.

“These issues just keep getting worse and worse and I hear of kids walking to school with sticks to protect themselves and elders who are afraid to leave their homes,” Mina said.

After each speaker took the stage, everyone carried signs and posters and marched down to help make their voices heard.

“It’s just nice to come with the community that will support us and I think it’s awesome that we’re all here trying to stop the hate and try to stand up against it,” Claire Scannell said.

The organizers got the attention of city council members and groups and hope to raise more youth voices.