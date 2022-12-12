Sunnyvale police tweeted this picture of a standoff that ended early Friday. (Photo courtesy of the Sunnyvale Dept. of Public Safety)

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect with a stolen vehicle surrendered early Friday after an hours-long standoff, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety’s Twitter account.

The standoff began around 10:45 p.m. Thursday and involved patrol officers, the crisis negotiations team, the drone team and SWAT, with the assistance of the Santa Clara Police Department’s Bearcat (an armored vehicle).

The standoff ended at 2 a.m. Friday.

Thao Duong, 55, the suspect, was on probation for having committed the same crime in the past, the department stated. Duong fled from officers and was located at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Poplar Court, where the standoff began.

The suspect complied with officers after he was apprehended; he was subsequently taken into custody “without further incident,” the department stated.

KRON ON is streaming live

“Outstanding collaborative work by all involved units,” the department tweeted, adding thanks to Santa Clara police.