Mike McGlinchey out 4-6 weeks due to knee injury

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey is expected to miss four to six weeks due to a knee injury, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

McGlinchey’s injury marks the Niners’ fourth starter out.

Through four games, the red and gold have lost Joe Staley, Ahkello Witherspoon, Kyle Juszczyk and now, McGlinchey.

McGlinchey’s absence could cause real damage to the 49ers’ line.

San Francisco currently stands at a perfect 4-0 record, but the continuous injuries haunting the team could soon put an end to that.

The Niners travel to Los Angeles on Sunday to take on the 3-2 Rams.

