SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen M. Wagstaffe announced that former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson won’t be charged after an altercation at San Francisco International Airport last month.

A video of the April 20 incident published by TMZ shows Tyson repeatedly punching a man in the face while on a plane leaving SFO. According to Tyson’s representatives, the man, who was intoxicated, harassed Tyson and threw a water bottle at the former boxer while he was in his seat. Tyson had been in San Francisco promoting a new social media app in conjunction with 4/20 festivities in Golden Gate Park.

Wagstaffe stated to KRON4 on Tuesday morning that just yesterday his office concluded its review of allegations Tyson committed misdemeanor battery.

“We have reviewed the police reports of the San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and have viewed the various videos collected by law enforcement from others on the airplane,” he stated. “Our decision is that we will not file any charges against Mr. Tyson based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case.”

Wagstaffe ended his remarks stating “We now deem this case closed.”