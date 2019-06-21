Mill Valley considering ban on flammable plants to reduce fire risk

MILL VALLEY (KRON) — Homes in the city of Mill Valley could end up looking a lot different, all because of a new ordinance meant to prevent wildfires.

The city is considering banning homeowners from having any vegetation other than succulents within three feet of their homes.

That’s if they live in the wildland urban interface — and that covers about 75 percent of the town.

The proposal would also ban certain types of plants acacia, bamboo, Italian cedar and juniper, from being used in landscaping within 30 feet of homes because they are so flammable.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly went on a ride-along in the nearby town of Fairfax with the coordinator of Fire Safe Marin. He explained why certain species of plants are dangerous during a wildfire.

He says bamboo, juniper, Italian cypress and just about any conifer species are sources of significant flame and heat.

“When you look inside the bamboo, you see a lot of dead material that’s been built up in here,” he said. “Dead leaves that are packed in this is a flammable hedge that could potential he burn the house down and impede the roadway when people are evacuating.”

