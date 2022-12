Firefighters are working on extinguishing a structure fire in Mill Valley, Calif. (Photo courtesy of the Southern Marin Fire Dist.)

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Emergency vehicles responding to a fire have led to a block closure in Mill Valley, according to a tweet from the Mill Valley Police Department.

The 200 block of Molino Avenue is closed; police and fire personnel are in the area responding to a structure fire, the tweet continued. The fire poses no threat to the surrounding areas.

The fire is on Huertas Lane, according to the Southern Marin Fire District.