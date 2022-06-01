MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A structure fire was reported in the area of George Lane in Scott Valley on Wednesday evening, the Mill Valley Police Department said on Twitter. The now-contained fire prompted authorities to issue a shelter-in-place, which has now been lifted as of 8:35 p.m.

Initially, police ordered evacuations for residents at around 7:20 p.m. Those orders were for those living on Underhill Road, Lula Way, Albert Lane, Compton Circle, Benson Circle, Coach Road, and Salt Creek Lane.

However, those orders were downgraded to a shelter-in-place 19 minutes later, according to Mill Valley police’s tweet.

The fire was contained to one residence on George Lane and its surrounding vegetation.

